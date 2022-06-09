Tshwane urges parents to vaccinate children to prevent measles outbreak

Four cases of the highly contagious virus were detected in Gauteng last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has urged parents to ensure their children are up-to-date with their vaccinations to prevent a measles outbreak.

Three of these were picked up in Tshwane, while the fourth one came from the West Rand.

The metropolitan municipality warned that unvaccinated children stand the highest risk of measles and its complications - which include brain damage.

Death due to measles is the ultimate outcome.

Spokesperson Sipho Stuurman said while they managed to contain the infections, residents should remain vigilant.

“There’s no specific treatment of measles and, so, parents are encouraged to ensure that their children are fully vaccinated. The measles vaccine is safe, effective, and the best protection against the disease. Now, the vaccines are free of charge and available at all public health facilities.”