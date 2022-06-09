Tshwane ANC members want regional conference to be nullified

Three members. in a legal letter to the ANC's Paul Mashatile and seen by Eyewitness News, claimed at least 32 branches did not properly constitute their general meetings.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) members in Tshwane want the weekend's regional conference nullified, claiming that up to 80 delegates had no right to participate at all.

They also claimed that numerous other branches were left out of processes in spite of having successfully put their issues to the provincial dispute committee.

The three gave the ANC until end of the business on Monday to nullify the conference or they would approach the high court.

Newly-appointed Regional Secretary George Matjila said all was in order on their end.

“All branches that participated, they underwent all the necessary processes that are required by the guidelines of the ANC. So, we are going to ask. If there is no such, we will have people who are disgruntled.”