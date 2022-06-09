'Thousands and thousands of school placements will become available next week'

Kabous le Roux | Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Education spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond.

On Wednesday, CapeTalk was inundated with calls from parents worried about the oversubscription of schools for 2023.

One of the challenges facing the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is that there are thousands of “double parkers” - learners that have been accepted at more than one school; and according to the department, until these learners confirm their choice, they deny another learner a school placement.

RELATED: 'Private schools should probably not exist'

According to WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, one oversubscribed school could have 80 placed learners who will ultimately take up schooling elsewhere.

RELATED: Schools barred from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores – ruling

Refilwe Moloto spoke to WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, who has pleaded with parents to speedily make a choice.

Parents, please, make a choice as soon as possible… There are thousands and thousands of places that will become available within the next week, because by 17 June, if that parent hasn’t made a choice, then we select the school they chose first… Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson - Western Cape Education Department

There will be a lot of places made available at schools that indicated they are oversubscribed. Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson - Western Cape Education Department

We need more classrooms and teachers… We received R2.2 billion more than in the previous financial year… allowing us 1,000 extra teaching posts… building new classrooms, replacing schools, and doing maintenance… Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson - Western Cape Education Department

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Thousands and thousands of school placements will become available next week'