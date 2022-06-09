Tazne van Wyk murder-accused receiving treatment after alleged prison attack

The man accused of the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk is still receiving medical treatment after he was allegedly assaulted by fellow prisoners.

The accused, who Eyewitness News is not naming to protect some of his alleged victims, was badly wounded when he appeared in court on Monday.

Following his arrest in Craddock in the Eastern Cape - more than a week after the little girl disappeared from near her Connaught Estate home in February 2020 - he led police to the child's body in a storm water pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

The accused is only expected to be well enough to physically appear in the dock on Monday.

The court heard the accused was attacked by two men in a police truck en route from Pollsmoor Prison on Monday.