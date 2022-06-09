Senzo Meyiwa: State accused of infringing on the rights of one accused number 5

The State in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has been accused of infringing on the constitutional rights of one of the accused by depriving him of the opportunity to adequately prepare his case.

That's according to the lawyer for Fisokuhle Ntuli, who is among five men accused of a robbery at the home of Kelly Khumalo, which resulted in the soccer star's murder.

Meyiwa was shot dead at the house in 2014 after an alleged scuffle with one of the accused.

It has emerged that the State commissioned a second docket for prosecution, where Khumalo and six others are accused of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Lawyer for Ntuli, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, did not hold back in her admonition of the State for withholding the second docket and Mosia's statement until Wednesday.

"This is the second violation, my lord, of accused number five's constitutional rights. My lord, you'll recall at the beginning we asked for a postponement because of the late disclosure of the document of certain witnesses two weeks before the trail started and now, the whole docket is only disclosed during the trial," Mshololo said.

But State advocate, George Baloyi, insists he too did not have the docket.

This suggests that only Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is the lawyer for four of the accused, had the docket which he has used in his cross-examination of the State's first witness.

Mshololo was granted an adjournment on Wednesday to familiarise herself with the exhibit and to consult with her client.

The matter resumes on Monday in the Pretoria High Court.