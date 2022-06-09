Senzo Meyiwa's brother calls for release of suspects on trial for his murder

Sifiso Meyiwa has been unwavering in his stance that the men who were in the dock for his brother's murder were innocent for this crime.

JOHANNESBURG - The brother of Senzo Meyiwa has called for the immediate release of the men currently being tried for his murder.

Five men are being tried in the Pretoria High Court for a robbery at the home of Meyiwa's girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo that resulted in his murder in 2014.

But the court has now heard how the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was split in its decision on who to prosecute.

It has been revealed that the Johannesburg division of the NPA had charged the people who were in the house when Meyiwa died, including his girlfriend Khumalo, for murder and defeating the ends of justice.

"I've been saying that no one entered the house and those five suspects, they don't know anything about this case. The police are just lying, they even tried to bribe them but they refused," he said.

He has sung in unison with the lawyers for the accused on how this matter ended up in court.

"Witnesses saying that the scene was tampered [with] and there are people in high positions came and filmed on that night when Senzo was shot and there was a meeting and after that meeting they changed the story, saying the Senzo was shot by mistake."

Meyiwa said that with the recent developments, South Africans will finally know the truth about his brother's murder.