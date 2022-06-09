Revolutionary new breast cancer drug could prove too costly for many patients

John Perlman spoke to Cancer Alliance’s, Salome Meyer about this new treatment and its availability for South Africans, but it comes with an extreme price tag.

A new drug has been developed that has the potential to help thousands of patients with advanced breast cancer.

Unfortunately, as revolutionary as this treatment could be, it comes with an extreme price tag.

According to Meyer this drug, called Enhertu, could cost as much as R250,000 for a single treatment, and patients could require between eight and 12.

The Cancer Alliance is campaigning towards making amendments to patent laws to help make cancer treatments more affordable and accessible for patients around the country.

