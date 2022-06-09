Ramaphosa to face tough questions, disruption threat over farm theft claims

President Cyril Ramaphosa is also the subject of a criminal investigation, following allegations by controversial former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, that he is implicated in money-laundering, among other charges, and a cover-up.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will table the Presidency’s budget at Parliament on Thursday afternoon under a storm cloud of allegations over his private business dealings and the stashing of cash at his Limpopo farmhouse.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has already given notice that she is investigating a possible breach of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act.

While Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing and has stated his willingness to cooperate with the Hawks’ investigation, the Economic Freedom Fighters have vowed to disrupt Thursday’s proceedings.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s political foes have already judged him guilty of the crimes that Fraser, a known ally of former President Jacob Zuma, has accused him of.

When he delivers his budget vote speech this afternoon, he will have to contend with members of the EFF, whose leader, Julius Malema, wants Ramaphosa to step aside in favour of his deputy, David Mabuza and who has pledged to disrupt him.

The red berets are likely to extend to Ramaphosa treatment similar to what they served up to Zuma and much will depend on the ability of presiding officers to control the sitting.

Zuma was viewed as a “constitutional delinquent”. While Ramaphosa’s ascendancy was seen as a sea-change, he nevertheless has questions to answer about the 2020 theft of a large sum of money from his farm and the alleged cover-up that ensued.