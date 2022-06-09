Ramaphosa's resignation over farm theft claims not being considered yet - Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza has also called for cool heads and said that MPs should allow for law enforcement agencies to investigate the robbery at the president’s Limpopo farm without any interference.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said that they hadn’t reached a point to even consider President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation because of the criminal allegations he was facing.

Mabuza was responding to oral questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

He said that people should not jump to conclusions on the investigation into whether President Ramaphosa was part of a cover-up following a robbery at his farm.

"Probably a decision will be taken after a determination has been made of which we can’t probably jump the gun and say this is going to be the determination," Mabuza said.

Mabuza said that they had not yet reached the point whether Ramaphosa should resign as a result of the allegations.

He told MPs that law enforcement agencies should also be given space to investigate without any interference.

"We should allow the respective law enforcement agencies to investigate without our interference and finally make their investigation known. If they want to charge the president, they'll do so at the proper time," he said.

Ramaphosa can expect the same hostility from MPs about the robbery when he tables the Presidency Budget on Thursday.