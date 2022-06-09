Police arrest seven suspects in Pretoria businessman kidnapping case

The man was snatched from his workplace on Saturday and was found alive by a multidisciplinary team established specifically to investigate kidnapping cases.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Pretoria businessman.

Officers arrested the first suspect near Potchefstroom on Tuesday - where further investigations led them to Crystal Park in Ekurhuleni where the victim was found along with three more suspects.

"Follow-up investigations pointed the police to Tembisa where three more suspects were arrested. Two suspects were arrested at the Tswelopele Section whereas another one was nabbed at Zone 8, Winnie Mandela Section. The suspects allegedly contacted the victim’s family and demanded a ransom," said the police’s Robert Netshiunda.

"The seven suspects will appear before the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court on Friday to face charges of kidnapping and extortion."