No properties in danger from Lourensford fire, say CT authorities

A large area of the mountain slopes above Somerset West is burning.

CAPE TOWN - Sixty firefighters are currently battling the Lourensford blaze.

Officials say that no property is in danger.

On Wednesday night, a water tanker rolled down a hill and some of the fire crew members were hurt, but not seriously.

They're out of hospital already.

City Fire's Jermaine Carelse said that they were ramping up their efforts to contain the blaze.

"Aerial support was called in and the area is currently being waterbombed. The fire in division Charlie appears to have encroached on the Cape Winelands District Municipality. We currently have 15 firefighting appliances and approximately 60 to 70 staff members on scene who will be relieved by crews coming on scene at 9am this morning."