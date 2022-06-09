'No one was expecting this' - Boxing SA mourns Simiso Buthelezi's passing

Boxing SA acting CEO Eric Sithole says they will conduct an independent medical review of the incident.

Tributes are pouring in for 24-year-old lightweight boxer Simiso Buthelezi.

Buthelezi died two days after suffering a brain injury he sustained during a match on Saturday in Durban.

Boxing South Africa (BSA) has expressed its shock and sadness of the passing of Buthelezi.

BSA says they will conduct an independent medical review of the incident.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Boxing SA acting CEO Eric Sithole about this.