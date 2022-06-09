No guarantee Gupta brothers will be extradited to SA - Gungubele

Mondli Gungubele on Thursday morning gave a briefing on the outcomes of Wednesday's Cabinet meeting and welcomed the arrests, saying they demonstrated government’s determination to fighting crime and corruption without fear or favour.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that there was no guarantee that the Gupta brothers would be extradited back to South Africa.

Atul and Rajesh were arrested by Dubai police at the weekend on charges including money laundering.

Their arrests come after Interpol issued a red notice for them earlier this year in connection with the R25 million worth of graft that took place under the Estina dairy farm project.

Gungubele on Thursday morning gave a briefing on the outcomes of Wednesday's Cabinet meeting and welcomed the arrests, saying they demonstrated government’s determination to fighting crime and corruption without fear or favour.

"These arrests demonstrate that processes and mechanisms are working effectively to hold perpetrators accountable for their heinous actions and ensure that no one is above the law," Minister Gungubele said.

The minister, however, said that there was no guarantee at this stage that the brothers would be extradited, although he added that he would be surprised if they weren’t.

Gungunbele said that discussions between law-enforcement agencies in the UAE and South Africa were still under way.

"There's a negotiation in that regard and until those negotiations are concluded we don't know whether they're coming or not but at least we know now that they're under arrest," he said.