No bail for teacher accused of assaulting learner (12) at school

_Please note: The following story contains graphic details involving child abuse. Please proceed with caution. _

JOHANNESBURG - A teacher from Sparks Primary School has been denied bail for sexually assaulting a child on the premises.

Bongani Timothy Ntuli is facing charges of raping a grade 6 learner.

The mother of the 12-year-old boy made the discovery after she noticed some behavioural changes in the child.

She then decided to sleep with her child in the same bed and that's when she noticed that the pupil was struggling in his sleep and had some bleeding.

Ntuli was arrested last month after the mother reported the matter to the police.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Lumka Mahanjana said, “The teacher in court asked to be released on bail, however, the State opposed bail and told the court that there were no exceptional circumstances warranting his release on bail. The matter was postponed to 13 June for allocation of original court date.”