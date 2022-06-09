NATJoints on high alert following threats of national shutdown on Friday

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJoints) says law enforcement officers have been deployed and are on high alert following threats of a “national shutdown” on Friday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the structure confirmed that no applications for permits to protest were submitted to necessary authorities by any grouping in society.

Social media networks have been abuzz with news of a potential shutdown over a variety of issues, including corruption, the high cost of living, and gender-based violence.

NATJoints said it had put measures in place to ensure the safety and security of South Africans should protests materialise.

National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the intelligence coordinating committee briefed the structure on the validity of the calls for a national shutdown.

"The intelligence community is closely monitoring the situation and the associated risks. [They] have also been directed to ensure multidisciplinary deployment and that the necessary contingency plans are in place".

NATJoints warned that any action aimed at contravening the law would be dealt with.

This week Cosatu and taxi industry bodies distanced themselves from the calls, saying their members would not be taking part in the shutdown.