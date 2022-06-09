National Taxi Alliance warns of shutdown if govts fails to respond to demands

There have been a number of reports that both Santaco and the National Taxi Alliance were believed to be organising a protest on Friday against the high fuel prices.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Taxi Alliance has threatened that should negotiations with government reach a deadlock, a national shutdown will be implemented.



The alliance said that now they were in talks with the government to try and find a solution.

Alliance spokesperson, Theo Malele: "We have every intention to negotiate with government in good faith. However, should government fail to respond to our demands, we will be left with no other option but to call for a shutdown in conjunction with like-minded businesses and civil society."