Ramaphosa's farm theft saga: No one is above the law, says Minister Mahlobo

David Mahlobo has joined a growing number of ANC leaders who have come to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s defence, after former State Security Agency boss, Arthur Fraser, opened serious criminal charges against him.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Human Settlements Minister, David Mahlobo says no one among the party’s leaders is above the law.

Mahlobo, who is also a member of the ANC's sub-committee on peace and stability was responding to questions related to allegations that President Cyril Ramaphosa concealed the theft of millions of US dollars at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

This was during a briefing on the ANC's policy discussion document on peace and security on Thursday, which was held at Luthuli House.

Mahlobo joined a growing number of ANC leaders who have come to the president’s defence after former State Security Agency (SSA) boss, Arthur Fraser, opened serious criminal charges against him.

The deputy minister said the explanation provided by the president over the issue proves he is transparent. He also criticised those who have been vocal about the allegations saying they were “jumping the gun” by saying Ramaphosa is facing criminal charges.

"Let's allow the law enforcement agencies to do their work without any fear or favour or prejudice, let's not intervene".

Mahlobo added that the party’s step-aside rule was not applicable in Ramaphosa’s case as the matter was still being investigated.

Ramaphosa has since also said he would present himself before the party’s integrity committee over the allegations which include kidnapping and concealing a crime.