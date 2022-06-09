Lotto results: Wednesday, 8 June 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 8 June 2022 are:
Lotto: 21, 25, 27, 34, 39, 48 B: 44
Lotto Plus 1: 12, 25, 32, 39, 45, 49 B: 3
Lotto Plus 2: 06, 09, 21, 30, 39, 47 B: 29
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
