Lotto results: Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 8 June 2022 are:

Lotto: 21, 25, 27, 34, 39, 48 B: 44

Lotto Plus 1: 12, 25, 32, 39, 45, 49 B: 3

Lotto Plus 2: 06, 09, 21, 30, 39, 47 B: 29

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.