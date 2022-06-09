Life sentence for father who murdered 8-month-old daughter

The Dunoon man was found guilty of assault, arson, attempted murder and premeditated murder in April.

Please note: The following story contains graphic details involving child abuse. Please proceed with caution.

CAPE TOWN - 35-year-old father, Vusumzi Pothelwa, will spend his life behind bars for killing his 8-month-old baby, the Western Cape High Court ruled on Thursday.

In November 2019 he poured paraffin on his girlfriend and their daughter while they were sleeping in a communal toilet.

The woman had left home with the child because Pothelwa had been drinking and refused to lower the volume of the music he'd been playing in their room.

Little Kwezi Mtshengu was set alight by her father after her mother apparently left the toilet to seek help.

Judge Constance Nziweni said the baby's life was taken by the very person she should have trusted the most, someone who was supposed to protect her from harm.

She added Pothelwa's lack of guilt, empathy or remorse was clear during proceedings when he would sometimes laugh or smile.

The judge believes he fails to understand the magnitude of his actions.