KZN's taxi industry distances itself from shutdown rumours

Social media networks have been abuzz with news of a potential shutdown.

Despite the prevalence of messaging about a so-called national shutdown set to take place on Friday, the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) transport department has sought to assure residents that its operations would not be disturbed.

Social media networks have been abuzz with news of a potential shutdown citing that taxi operators were upset about the record fuel prices in the country.

KwaZulu-Natal transport’s Kwanele Ncalane said: “The taxi industry in the province have distanced themselves from the people’s shutdown and this is paving the way for the taxis to operate fully tomorrow. We wish to call on all transport operators in the province to respect its decision and make sure that there are no disruptions that are taking place tomorrow.”

Eyewitness News understands that the KZN security cluster has placed its teams on high alert to monitor the situation tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has also denied knowledge of a shutdown.

Bafana Magagula, the chief strategy manager for Santaco said: “Santaco is not involved in any shutdown, we've heard from the media that there is a shutdown we don't know the owner of the shutdown or any person responsible.”