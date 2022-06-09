KZN public transport to operate regardless of 'national shutdown' threats

The Department of Transport said players in the transport sector has made an assurance that its workers will be part of a proposed national shutdown.

DURBAN -Public transportation is expected to operate normally in KwaZulu-Natal despite the looming threats of a possible shutdown in the province.

The Department of Transport said players in the sector have made an assurance that its workers would not be part of a proposed national shutdown.

Law enforcement agencies are on high alert and government has vowed that the province would not see any disruptions.

As hours approach before the so-called national shutdown which has been highlighted through various social media platforms the KZN Department of Transport has assured residents that its operations will not be disturbed.

This as the rumours on social media said taxi operations will also down tools to raise concerns about the record high fuel prices.

"The taxi industry in the province has distanced itself from the proposed shutdown and this is paving the way for taxi's to operate fully tomorrow. We wish to call on all transport operators in the province to respect this decision and make sure that there are no disruptions that are taking place tomorrow" said Kwazulu-Natal Transport's Kwanele Ncalane.

Eyewitness News understands the KZN security cluster has placed its teams on high alert to monitor the situation on Friday.

Meanwhile, police have warned that those behind the social media messages are warned that prohibiting people's freedom of movement is a criminal offence. Members of the public are therefore cautioned against spreading such messages that seek to mobilise communities to respond to the shutdown.