Komphela reflects more of his childhood memories with Clement Manyathela.

Former Bafana Bafana captain and current Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela says that life did not glitter for his childhood.

The 54-year-old comes from the agricultural area of Kroonstad in the Free State.

Komphela was hanging out with 702's Clement Manyathela where he recalled that he comes from a family that had no hope of a better life.

I come from a family of 11, I am a lastborn without privileges because the environment I come from had nothing and I had to work and sacrifice so hard because there was no foundation laid for benefits. Steve Komphela, senior coach - Mamelodi Sundowns

When asked about where passion of football comes from, Komphela revealed that a game _Monopoly _played an important role.

We create pathways in life and when I started playing a game of Monopoly it was a game I played because it was played by all of us. Steve Komphela, senior coach - Mamelodi Sundowns

Little did I know that my pathway in life is going to be very closely associated with a game I play with _Monopoly_. How _Monopoly _is played has led me to creating a way of my life at my stage and I have realised that have I not played a game of _Monopoly_, I wouldn’t have handled my life the way I do now. Steve Komphela, senior coach - Mamelodi Sundowns

This article first appeared on 702 : Steve Komphela reveals 'childhood without benefits' in Kroonstad