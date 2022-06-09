Hillary Gardee murder trial postponed to July

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, and Albert Gama are accused of killing former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s daughter in April.

NELSPRUIT - The trial into the rape, kidnapping and murder of Hillary Gardee has been postponed to 22 July to allow for further investigations.

Her body was found four days after she was reported missing.

Magistrate Annemarie van der Merwe agreed to the request put in by the legal representative of the accused to revisit a doctor for injuries allegedly sustained during an attack by cell mates.

The trio, aged between 39 and 52, will remain in custody until their next court appearance.

Meanwhile, accused number one will return to court on 7 July for his bail application.

Mkhatshwa applied for bail last week and it was postponed after his lawyer dropped him.