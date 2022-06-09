Hillary Gardee murder suspects expected back in court

They are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, rape and kidnapping, among others.

NELSPRUIT - The three men arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee are expected back in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court in Mpumalanga on Thursday morning.

The trio was arrested last month, after Gardee’s body was found close to the road in Sabie.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Alberts Gama are set to return to the dock for the second time as a trio on Thursday morning.

In their first appearance on 9 May, Lukhele and Gama abandoned their bail application, leaving Mkhatshwa to decide whether to apply on his own.

Mkhatshwa last week returned to court in a bid to apply for bail, however, his legal representative withdrew mid-proceedings, resulting in the matter being postponed to today.

The Mpumalanga NPA’s Monica Nyuswa: "The three men who allegedly killed Hillary Gardee are charged with defeating the ends of justice. All three suspects are remanded in custody."

The Gardee family is expected to arrive, accompanied by the leadership of the EFF, as Godrich Gardee is the father of the late Hillary.

She was 28-years-old at the time of her murder and was meant to prepare for her graduation after completing her IT qualification.