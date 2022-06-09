Gungubele: Ramaphosa has taken Cabinet into his confidence on farm theft claims

President Cyril Ramaphosa is accused of concealing the theft of millions of undeclared US dollars from his game farm in Limpopo.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet is keeping mum on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm theft saga.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele gave a briefing earlier on Thursday on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Asked about former prison boss Arthur Fraser's allegations against the president, Gungubele said that Ramaphosa had taken Cabinet “into his confidence” but would not comment further.

"It is correct to say the briefing was done, but we shouldn't go beyond briefing because already the matter of the robbery at the president’s precinct is under the law enforcement agencies. They are actually investigating the matter, financial institutions are investigating the matter. And then the approach is let’s leave it to all those institutions until we have clarified what their outcome is going to be. Then we can cross that bridge when we reach it. That’s all can say about the president’s situation."

Ramaphosa is accused of concealing the theft of millions of undeclared US dollars from his game farm in Limpopo.

He is scheduled to appear before Parliament on Thursday to deliver the budget vote for his office but the event is likely to be overshadowed by the farm scandal, with the EFF already indicating its plans to disrupt the sitting.