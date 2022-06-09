Going for a procedure that needs anaesthesia? Here's why there's no need to fear

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to academic head of the Department of Anaesthesiology at Wits and Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Motshabi Chakane, about anaesthesia.

For a procedure that sometimes completely inhibits your body, going under an anaesthetic can be a little scary.

However, fret not, because though there are complications just like any medical procedure, going under should not be a cause for your blood pressure going up. Here's all you need to know.

Defined as a procedure that pushes the body into a state of unconsciousness, anaesthesia has its roots in 3400 BC with the use of opium to induce its effects, but has since had a number of developments.

There are three main types:

General anesthesia - used for major operations with analgesics to aid with pain management;



IV/monitored sedation - used for minimally invasive procedures; and



Regional anesthesia - used to make on particular parts of the body unconscious while you remain conscious.



There are two main ways of administer it:

Intravenous administration; and



Volatile induction, which is used more commonly with pediatric patients.



Though uncommon, pre-existing conditions and allergies to medication could potential lead the body to collapse if not acutely monitored by the anesthesiologist.

The primary responsibilities of anesthesiologists are:

Do a risk assessment of the patient prior to the administration of the anaesthetic;



Administer the required drugs;



Mitigate any potential complications that may arise during the procedure; and



Overall, just make sure that the procedure is running smoothly.



