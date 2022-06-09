[GALLERY] EFF shows its support for Gardee family with a flash of red berets

The EFF arrived in droves, with posters and in song at the court appearance of Hilary Gardee's alleged killers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) accompanied the Gardee family to the court appearance of the three individuals accused of murdering Hilary Gardee on Thursday morning.

The murder accused trio - Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama - appeared before the Nelspruit Magistrates Court.

Gardee's lifeless body was found by timber plantation workers near a road in Sabie, outside Mbombela a few days after she went missing.