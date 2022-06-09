Firefighters continue to battle Lourensford Farm blaze

The fire broke out on the mountain slopes outside the Lourensford Farm in Somerset West on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town fire crews are still on the scene of a Helderberg Mountain blaze.

At least 80 fire crew members, including from Cape Nature and Working on Fire are assisting to extinguish the blaze.

No property is in danger.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said inaccessible areas would be waterbombed.

“The guys will obviously work tirelessly throughout the night to contain this fire. We are envisioning there will be wind later in the week, I think Friday, and hopefully this would’ve been extinguished by Sunday seeing that there’s rain coming to assist us.”

Meanwhile, Carelse said a fire in the Table View area had mostly been contained.