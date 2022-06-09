Eskom's Kusile power station inadvertently caused power failure, says official

Only four out of Kusile's six units are currently operational.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom officials said the technology they used to reduce emissions at their Kusile power station has previously, inadvertently caused stage 4 power cuts.

The power station is the first on the continent to use the wet flue gas desulphurisation technology to reduce chemicals that have a negative impact on the general population and environment.

Kusile general manager Bonga Mashazi said they have no choice but to use the technology as its international best practice.

"We are in the process and engaging with various OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) that are involved in order to help us get the reliability of that plant right because if it's not available it then affects the overall availability of the plant.''