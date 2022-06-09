Eskom: R161 billion Kusile power station on track for completion in 2024

The construction of the Kusile power station was initially expected to take six years complete at the cost of R81 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom officials say that they are on track to complete the R161 billion Kusile power station by 2024.

The power station is expected to contribute 4,800 megawatts to the national grid on completion.

Currently, four units generating 800 megawatts each are operational, with Eskom saying that it wants to synchronise two more units within the next two years.

Eyewitness News visited the Kusile power station in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

However, the cost of the project, which was first implemented in 2008, has now risen to R161 billion.

Delays, massive cost overruns, design defects and corruption have all been cited as among factors that have contributed to the cost increase.

Eskom's general manager for projects, Zandi Shange, said that they did not anticipate any further increase in their expenditure.

"The previously approved funds, which is the budget of R161 billion, we still have and we are committing to keep to it," Shange said.

The fifth unit at Kusile is expected to commence operating next year, while the sixth unit is expected to be fully functional by May 2024.