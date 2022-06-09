Emergency personnel battling fire in Lourensford

Kabous le Roux | Mandy Wiener speaks to City Fire's Jermaine Carelse about the fire at Lourensford in Somerset West.

Firefighters are still battling the fire at Lourensford in Somerset West.

A huge swath of the mountain slopes above the suburb is burning but no homes or lives are in imminent danger.

"The area is currently being waterbombed,” said City Fire's Jermaine Carelse.

“The fire in Division Charlie appears to have encroached on the Cape Winelands District Municipality.

"We currently have 15 firefighting appliances and approximately 80 staff members on the scene who will be relieved by crews coming on the scene.”

The Table View fire… luckily there was no wind. We put in a lot of resources… that fire is 90% contained… Jermaine Carelse, City Fire

… the bigger one on the mountain slopes at Lourensford farm… We are fortunate there is no wind. It is a bit hot today… We expect wind on Friday. Hopefully, this fire will be extinguished by Sunday, seeing as there is some rain coming to assist us… Jermaine Carelse, City Fire

There are no property or lives in danger… The City of Cape Town and its partners have this fire under control. Jermaine Carelse, City Fire

