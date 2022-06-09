EFF MPs disrupt Ramaphosa's budget vote, calling him a 'criminal'

The EFF had earlier vowed to object to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presence in the chamber, saying he was facing criminal allegations.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has been disrupted from tabling the Presidency budget by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on THursday, saying they wouldn't be addressed by an alleged “criminal”.

The EFF had earlier vowed to object to Ramaphosa’s presence in the chamber.

EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu said Ramaphosa was in no position to address MPs because he was facing criminal allegations.

"Point of order is that there’s not going to be any withdrawal for referring to Cyril Ramaphosa as a money launderer. That is a fact that has not been disapproved."

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula eventually had to order two EFF MPs out of the venue.

"I requested Honourable [Natasha] Ntlangwini and Honourable [Anthony] Matumba to leave and they are refusing. Remove them."

Ramaphosa is the subject of a criminal investigation, following allegations of money laundering by controversial former spy boss Arthur Fraser.

Ramaphosa is accused of concealing the theft of millions of undeclared US dollars from his game farm in Limpopo.

The budget debate continues.