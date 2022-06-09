Details around shooting at Tasha's restaurant still unclear

It's alleged two men fired multiple shots at the victim who was seated at a table inside the popular Tasha's restaurant.

JOHANNESBURG - Details around Thursday morning's shooting incident at a popular Rosebank restaurant remain unclear however, paramedics who responded to the call said the man was declared dead at the scene.

It's alleged two men fired multiple shots at the victim who was seated at a table inside the popular Tasha's restaurant.

The victim's identity is yet to be made known.

After loading the victim's body into the back of the forensics van, police tore off the crime scene tape, that earlier barred curious onlookers from getting close.

Paramedics who responded to the scene at around 10 am on Thursday morning said nothing could be done for the victim.

"The victim showed no sign of life and was declared deceased by paramedics," said Medi Response's Paul Herbst.

The restaurant remained closed as waiters huddled up outside while a patron said she feared for her own safety.

"I'm actually really shocked because this person who got shot probably woke up this morning not knowing this could happen. It could have been anybody".

The Zone's centre management has declined to comment saying it would release a statement.