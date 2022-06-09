CT e-hailing drivers fear for lives after Abongile Mafalala's murder in Parkwood

This comes after the apparent mob killing of 31-year-old Abongile Mafalala who was attacked by some Parkwood residents last week.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town e-hailing drivers are fearing for their safety after the apparent mob killing of one of their own.

This comes after the apparent mob killing of 31-year-old Abongile Mafalala, who was attacked by some Parkwood residents last week.

The angry mob also torched his vehicle.

It followed accusations of an attempted kidnapping, but police have confirmed that no person was taken and there was no attempted abduction.

Police have made several arrests.

This e-hailing driver, shared a voice note with Eyewitness News on Thursday morning, explaining the dangers that he and his colleagues face in parts of the Mother City.

"I don’t go into townships, I avoid townships and I also avoid working at night. It’s now even more dangerous before lockdown, but now there are taxis asking for extortion fees the, tsotsis now know our cars, our vehicles," the driver said.