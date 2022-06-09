'COVID-19 impacted routine measles vaccinations,' says Tshwane Health MMC

Mandy Weiner speaks to Rina Marx, Tshwane's Health MMC about the rise in measles cases in Gauteng.

Four cases of the highly contagious measles virus were detected in Gauteng last month and reportedly have officials worried.

Marx says while the virus is currently contained, she urges caregivers and community members to remain on high alert.

It is contained at the moment, we are very much on high alert about this. We urge the community members to look out for the following symptoms: if they have children with fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes or a rash, they should go to their nearest health facility for examination and investigation by a health practitioner. Rina Marx, Tshwane Health MMC

The MMC adds that the COVID-19 pandemic has definitely influenced the onset of this measles outbreak.

This comes as a result of the reluctance and fear parents had about going to a hospital in order to vaccinate their children during the hard lockdown.

Remember that all children or babies should be vaccinated at the age of six months and twelve months of age. So COVID definitely had an impact on the routine vaccinations because people were scared to go the clinics because it is a high-risk area. Some of them just skipped taking their kids for their vaccinations but we do have a programme, they can go to their nearest facilities for catch-up vaccines. Rina Marx, Tshwane Health MMC

