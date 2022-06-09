Could we be turning a corner in aid? Seized goods donated to KZN flood victims

Kabous le Roux | Lester Kiewit interviews Sars Customs Executive Patrick Moeng and Vuyiswa Ndzakana of the Langa Community Action Network.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition will donate tonnes of seized clothing, blankets, and footwear to flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, North West, and the Free State.

Project Sizani, We All Help was initiated after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster in response to the flooding.

Under normal circumstances, the law compels the destruction of seized goods to avoid market disruptions.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Sars Customs Executive Patrick Moeng.

He also spoke with Vuyiswa Ndzakana of the Langa Community Action Network about how confiscated goods can help those in need, especially victims of shack fires (scroll up to listen).

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Could we be turning a corner in aid? Seized goods donated to KZN flood victims