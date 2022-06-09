Foul smell not a sign of poor air quality: CoJ

What was believed to be a 'sulphur cloud' was apparently caused by pollution from Mpumalanga’s power plants and industrial operations - which may have drifted towards the highveld.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg assured residents that the metropolitan’s air quality is safe despite an unusual pungent smell in the air.

What was believed to be a 'sulphur cloud' was apparently caused by pollution from Mpumalanga’s power plants and industrial operations - which may have drifted towards the highveld.

Environment and Infrastructure Services MMC Michael Sun said the Provincial Air Quality Management Unit would continue to monitor the elevated levels of sulphur and the possible health risks.

"The city’s Air Quality Management Unit has established the smell was widespread across the city, which thankfully excludes the possibility of a localised source in Johannesburg. I urge residents not to panic. The City is potentially dealing with a cross-boundary pollution source," he said.

"The current weather system is conducive to the transportation of pollution from the Highveld Priority Area and the industrial complex of Mpumalanga, which run more power generation and petrochemical industrial operations," explained Sun.