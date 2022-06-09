Go

Celtics beat Warriors to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against Jordan Poole #3 and Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on 8 June 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Picture: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/AFP
BOSTON - Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and Jayson Tatum added 26 to propel the Boston Celtics to a 116-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday and a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Marcus Smart added 24 points for the Celtics, who led by as many as 18 in the first half at TD Garden.

They weathered another third-quarter surge from the Warriors, who briefly took a one-point lead only for the Celtics to pull away late for the convincing win.

Boston, seeking a record 18th NBA title, host game four of the best-of-seven series on Friday.

