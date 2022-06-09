Case against Parly arson-accused, Zandile Mafe, expected to resume in court

The State last month requested a postponement to allow for further investigation.

CAPE TOWN - The arson and terrorism case against the man who allegedly set Parliament alight continues in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Forty-nine-year-old, Zandile Mafe, has been behind bars since his arrest on 2 January.

Both Mafe’s attempts to be released on bail, first in the Cape Town Regional Court in February and the Western Cape High Court at the end of last month, have collapsed.

At the time, two reports relating to the fire at Parliament, a draft damage assessment report and an arson report were also still outstanding.

Senior State prosecutor, Advocate Mervyn Menigo, is expected to give an update on the completion of these reports on Thursday.

The defence has previously complained about Mafe’s lengthy incarceration as well as the continued postponements in the case.

It’s expected that the matter will on Thursday be moved to the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial conference.