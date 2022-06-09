Cape Town City Guide: Seven things to do to beat the boring winter

Here are seven reasons to get pretty, do something a little different, and enjoy life this weekend

Is the monotony of doing the same things every weekend with your loved ones getting to you this winter season?

Well, then, this weekend in the Mother City has plenty of things to offer people who want to have a good time with a cute little twist to it from wine tastings in caves to pop-star themed raves.

Here are seven reasons to get pretty, do something a little different, and enjoy life this weekend.

**ENJOY SOME FOOD (FT. FIRE)**

Are you hungry but feel like freezing is not the vibe? Then, head over to Tryn Restaurant to enjoy a three-course meal with some fire burning ambiantly in the background.

Located by the Constantia Valley Winelands in Tokai, the restaurant describes itself as "contemporary in spirit with delicious food, a bold and modern interior, gorgeous views and a relaxed atmosphere" and boasts a 4-star Tripadvisor rating.

**SUPPORT LOCAL CREATIVES**

For local creatives, the Hearty Market is a space where creativity shines alongside entertainment.

The space, which transforms into a disco scene with its deejays and local artists on deck, those looking for a good time while supporting local creativity can head on to the market hosted by HEARTY Collective..

The space is located in Woodstock and is open from Thursday to Saturday from 8am to 4pm.

**CAVE INTO YOUR WINE CRAVINGS**

Listen, everyone loves a good wine tasting but the space can get a little predictable. Luckily, Klein Roosboom has just the thing to switch the scenery up a little bit.

The 300-year-old wine boutique is located in Durbanville and is considered a somewhat hidden gem that lets visitors taste wine... in caves.

Wine enthusiast can also choose their cave of choice with six different nooks situated around the property and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from 8.30am to 4pm.

**LEVEL UP YOUR BEAT**

Let's face it, applying make up is not as simple as many presume it to be. Though creativity has no bounds when experimenting with make up, it definitely has a theory behind it.

So beginners, enthusiasts and artists alike looking for something to do can head over to the President Hotel in Sea Point this Saturday for a masterclass hosted by celebrity makeup artist Liz Reyneke.

As a bonus, because Pretty Hurts, the event will also be having a motivational and wellness talk by motivational speaker Dr (h.c) HUM. Yolanda Petersen.

Get your tickets here.

**LIVE, LOVE, LAUGH**

Durban Funny Favourite, Masood Boomgaard, is heading to Cape Town for his live comedy show For Vax Sake on Sunday at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! by Marriott Cape Town.

Attendees are guaranteed a good time when watching the famed comedian "show off his unique and witty take on a range of topics from the pandemic to relationships and all the juicy bits in between."

Get your tickets here.

**GET INTO IT (YUH)**

For all the baddies out there, Prime is hosting A Night Inspired by Doja Cat on Saturday by The Waiting Room.

Party goers can expect to have a ball dancing to bops featuring plenty of Doja Cat, some Beyoncé, City Girls, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Doors open at 8pm until 2am.

You can get your tickets here.

**WATCH SOMETHING A LITTLE RISQUE**

Those looking to get the Fever this weekend and are down for a good time with some burlesque, cirque and comedy can head over to Kalk Bay Theatre's production of After Dark.

Featuring the likes of Ash Searle, Vanessa Harris and Brad Searle and describes itself as a "night of avant-garde and innovative entertainment; cabaret, adult carnival, burlesque, mind chicanery, and extraordinary artists," that combines "titillating acts and hilarious moments that will shock and delight" audience members.

The show will be running until 1 July so hurry up, and get your tickets here.