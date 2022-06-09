Cabinet nods to consultations to restrict illegal scrap metal trade

Cabinet has moved to reverse the illicit activity within the sector.

Cabinet has given the green light for public consultations on proposals to restrict the illegal scrap metal trade.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele brought this to light on Thursday.

He honed in on the issue of the theft of scrap metal and copper cable from public infrastructure - saying it resulted in massive costs for the state and hindered the performance of the economy.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition is expected to lead the consultations, said the minister.

He explained that this would solicit input on effective measures the government could implement to stop vandalism.

Gungubele also said the latest crime statistics - released last week - showed more had to be done to make South African communities safer.

“This reality reminds us that reducing crime is a societal responsibility and that all of us – including the police, political leaders, communities, families, businesspeople, workers and civil society – should play our part in fighting crime.”

He said he was confident additional funds - which had been prioritised for police stations with particularly high levels of violent crime would help turn the tide.