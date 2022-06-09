Building sector confidence ticks up despite overall decline for Q2, index finds

Building confidence jumped from 25 to 46 in the second quarter of the year.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Merchant Bank and the Bureau for Economic Research’s (RMB/BER) business confidence index has found that the building industry’s confidence has increased despite the overall decline recorded in the second quarter of the year.

The data collected from 1,300 executives in building, manufacturing, retail, wholesale, and new vehicle trade produced a reading of 42, dropping from 46 in the first quarter.

However, the building sector’s confidence was described as an outlier as other industries, including manufacturing's confidence, declined.

The RMB/BER index also said that the increase was above the gradual improvement since sentiment in the sector hit rock bottom when the pandemic was at its peak.

It, however, also noted that compared to other industries, construction had taken the longest to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The non-residential construction sector recorded a slight improvement albeit that it was still at a depressed level.

On Tuesday, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said that construction’s economic performance had fallen for a fourth consecutive quarter during the first three months of the year.

The low confidence of the industry could be related to the continued challenges it faces, which have made growth impossible for a long time.