ANC member gives Luthuli House 10 days to reverse outcome of EC conference

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape’s WB Rubusana region continues to haunt the African National Congress (ANC), with members from there now questioning the legality of last month’s provincial conference.

They have given the ANC at national level 10 days to reverse the outcomes of the Eastern Cape conference.

In a legal letter, seen by Eyewitness News, to the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters, party member Ondela Sokomani, claims that processes leading up to the conference were marred by serious irregularities and the disregard of adopted guidelines.

He argues that this has tainted the conference and thus it should be nullified.

Sokomani claims that legitimate members in OR Tambo, Chris Hani and WB Rubusana were unceremoniously changed ahead of the May conference.

According to Sokomani, this was raised with the ANC’s national dispute resolution committee, yet nothing was done.

Chief among his complaints include that some from OR Tambo and Chris Hani were barred and that WB Rubusana delegates were allowed, while there was an interdict in place against some of its branches.

Sokomani attempted to halt the conference while it sat last month.

He explained the latest attempt to have it reversed.

"We believe that the conference must be able to stand the test of credibility," he said.

He has given the ANC 10 days to act or he will pursue further court action.