Alleged Parliament arsonist served with terrorism and arson indictment

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe has been served with a terrorism and arson indictment.

Mafe made a brief appearance before Magistrate Ronel Oliver on Thursday before the matter was transferred to the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial hearing.

He faces charges that include terrorism and arson in relation to the fire that rendered Parliament's National Assembly Building unusable and also destroyed sections of the Old Assembly Chamber in January.

The state said the 49-year-old set Parliament alight to advance his individual political and/or ideological motives, objectives, causes and undertakings.

In a statement made shortly after his arrest on 2 January, Mafe allegedly confessed to the crime demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure's damage report and an arson report has been received.

"We have also received on 26 May the authorisation certificate which one needs to have when charging an accused with terrorism. We submitted those reports they form part of the docket now. We also handed the accused the inditement and summary of facts."

Mafe also faces a charge of theft for allegedly amongst other things stealing coffee, official parliamentary stamps, crockery and an electrical extension cord from Parliament.