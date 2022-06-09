Alex Stall owners disappointed by lack of government, community aid after fires

At least six stalls were gutted by fire at the mall last month during an anti-foreigner protest.

JOHANNESBURG - Informal traders outside Alexandra's Pan African Mall have pleaded with the government to assist them to rebuild their burnt-down stalls.

No injuries were reported but several small business owners lost everything.

The stall owners said they were very disappointed that the community of Alexandra, who they have dedicated their lives to supporting them with goods and services, did not assist them when they needed them the most.

One of the stall owners, Connie Raphela, said no one came to help them, including political parties.

“I am asking for assistance from the government. They must come and see what happened here… I don’t mind if they don’t give us money to buy our stock but if they can help us with the containers, either they take them away and bring the new ones or they renew them we don’t mind. As long as we can get the containers because it's hard.’’

The stall owners, who are South African, have vowed to also not to participate in the next elections.