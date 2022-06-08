Willie Hofmeyr confident NPA will secure conviction against Gupta brothers

The Gupta brothers were finally arrested in the United Arab Emirates this week after Interpol issued a red notice for them earlier this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Former head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit, Willie Hofmeyr, on Wednesday said that he was confident that the country’s prosecuting authorities had the capacity to secure a conviction against Rajesh and Atul Gupta.

They are now facing possible extradition to South Africa.

It’s understood the case against them relates to the graft that took place under the guise of the Estina dairy farm project.

Hofmeyr believes that we will ultimately see the pair in court: “I think we shouldn’t underestimate the damage of the state capture period to the NPA. I think the rebuilding of the NPA, from what I hear, has progressed pretty well. So, I do think this is a very important case to them and I have confidence that this case will be in court.”

Questions have been raised around the decision to prosecute the Guptas on a relatively minor case, in comparison to some of the others they have been implicated in but Hofmeyer said that it would be impossible to try them for everything they’ve done wrong.

"That will be an immense case, which will drag for years. If it were up to me, I think the focus and action on some of the pretty clear criminal actions were taken and people were prosecuted for those," he said.