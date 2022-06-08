'We got the wisdom we wanted': KZN ANC on Zuma visit The 11 regions descended on Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home asking him for guidance. Jacob Zuma

KZN ANC DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) regional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal agree that the party needs to reclaim lost ground in the province. The leaders on Tuesday visited the home of former President Jacob Zuma. The 11 regions descended on Zuma’s Nkandla home asking him for guidance. [WATCH] Nokuhamba Nyawo Regional Chairperson Siphile Mdaka, says all the eleven regions of the ANC in the province visited the home of Former president Jacob Zuma, to seek guidance and wisdom as the party prepares to hold its provincial conference next month. #ZumaVisit pic.twitter.com/9vE82t0BjY EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2022

This is also as the party heads to conference next month.

ANC regional leaders said that they wanted the party in the province to fix its problems.

The party lost major ground in the previous local government elections and there are concerns about the next general election.

Harry Gwala regional chairperson Zamo Nxumalo said: “Former President Jacob Zuma was part and parcel of the ANC to claim its ground post-1994, and since now, we’ve lost the ground a little bit. We came to him to ask what they were doing.”

He said Zuma gave them what they wanted: “We have got the wisdom we wanted but we won’t share it because we have political competition with other parties.”

The regional leaders want to go to the upcoming party conference as a united ANC.