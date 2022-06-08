State brought shame to Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial, says defence

The matter was postponed earlier on Wednesday after the legal representative for accused number 5, Zandile Mshololo, was only given a second docket in the morning.

JOHANNESBURG - With the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to prosecute 5 men for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa under scrutiny, the defence has accused the State of bringing the trial into shame.



The matter was postponed earlier on Wednesday after the legal representative for accused number 5, Zandile Mshololo, was only given a second docket in the morning.

That docket has the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was killed listed as the accused.

They include the soccer star's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Gladness, her sister Zandile and Longwe Twala.

Meyiwa was shot at Khumalo's Vosloorus home in 2014 in what the State believes to have been a robbery.

The disharmony in the State's story on who murdered Meyiwa has been laid bare in the Pretoria High Court.

Advocate Mshololo pointed out how in the one docket, her client and four others are accused of robbery and murder while in the other, Khumalo and others are accused of Meyiwa's murder and lying to cover it up.

She has blamed the State for this.

"The person who has put us in this trouble, the person who has put this court, this trial into shame is the State - who failed to disclose such crucial information and decided to charge the accused who are before this court after they have charged other people."

Raising her voice, Mshololo has admonished the State for rushing her, saying she needed more than a week to familiarise herself with the second docket.

The matter will resume on Monday where a way forward will be decided.