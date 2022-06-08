Boxer Simiso Buthelezi passes away from brain injury

The fighter had been in an induced coma in Durban since the weekend after he was found to have bleeding on the brain in the final round of his bout against Siphesihle Mntungwa.

JOHANNESBURG - Boxing South Africa (BSA) has confirmed the death of Simiso Buthelezi.

The 24-year-old lightweight boxer looked set for victory when he became disorientated after he knocked down his opponent and began throwing punches in the air. Officials were immediately concerned and put an end to the fight. Buthelezi was immediately hospitalised where scans revealed the extent of the damage to his brain.

He was put under sedation and never recovered, succumbing to his injuries late on Tuesday evening.

Messages of condolences have poured in from around the world for the boxer. Meanwhile, BSA has said they will conduct an independent medical review of the incident.