Senzo Meyiwa: NPA made opposing decisions to prosecute 2 groups of suspects

The matter returned to the court on Wednesday morning where five men are standing trial.

PRETORIA - It has emerged from the Pretoria High Court that two wings of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) made opposing decisions to prosecute two groups of suspects for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is the lawyer representing accused number five, has wrapped up her cross-examination of Sergeant Thabo Mosia, at least for now.

She has told the court how she would like to cross-examine him on two other exhibits, one of which is the second docket where Kelly Khumalo and others are the accused.

Mshololo then told the court of a decision by the Johannesburg office of the NPA to prosecute them: “My lord, if there are two decisions taken by them, one taken by the Director of Public Prosecutions South Gauteng and the other taken by the Director of Public Prosecutions North Gauteng to charge the accused, then I need those documents from both the NPA before I am able to proceed with this cross-examination.”

Mshololo said that she only got that docket and Mosia’s statement on that case on Wednesday.

She has asked the court for time to familiarise herself with these exhibits.